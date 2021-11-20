Rajkummar Rao is the happiest groom in latest wedding pictures, shares adorable photos with wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao cannot get enough of his wedding photos. The actor, who married his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa earlier this week, treated his Instagram family to a new set of photos from his D-Day. In the new pictures, while we meet a goofy Rajkummar Rao, we also see him giving the warmest hug to his wife Patralekhaa. Rajkummar shared the photos with two heart emojis expressing his emotion about those candid moments. Meanwhile, fans are also going gaga on the new stills.

Rajkummar Rao got married on November 15. He dropped a post on Instagram which read, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” Patralekhaa also shared some of the photos on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife.”

Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekhaa also shared a candid photo of the bride with her siblings. “Missed you Papa,” she wrote as the caption. Patralekha lost her father earlier this year.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for 11 years, got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance.

The Citylights actors had a destination wedding in Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.