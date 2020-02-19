Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon to ‘adopt parents’ in Dinesh Vijan’s next production

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have previously worked in Bareilly Ki Barfi and the song “Aao Kabhi Haveli Par” in Stree. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have previously worked in Bareilly Ki Barfi and the song “Aao Kabhi Haveli Par” in Stree. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are set to reunite for a project to be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The duo had previously worked in the 2017 hit film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Touted to be a “crazy comedy”, the yet-untitled movie will also star Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the film will feature Rajkummar and Kriti, both orphans, who adopt parents. How the ‘adopted parents’ change the life of the couple forms the crux of the movie.

The film will go on floors in March 2020. It will be directed by Abhishek Jain who has helmed few Gujarati movies along with assisting directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai.

Rajkummar Rao has already collaborated with Maddock Films for Stree, Made In China and Roohi Afzana. Kriti has starred in the production house’s Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

