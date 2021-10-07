scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s Hum Do Hamare Do gets OTT release date

Hum Do Humare Do is about a couple who 'adopt' their parents. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
October 7, 2021 2:09:42 pm
hum do hamare release dateHum Do Hamare Do will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 29. (Photo: Kriti sanon/Instagram)

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.

The film is about a couple who ‘adopt’ their parents and also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Sanon took to Twitter and posted the film’s new poster along with its release date.

“Our hero, his love and his adopted Mom-Dad will celebrate Diwali with you. #HumDoHamareDo, streaming 29th October, on @DisneyPlusHS,” she wrote.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Abhishek Jain. Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya.

