Judgementall Hai Kya actor Rajkummar Rao: Keshav is not a guy who you would easily understand

With Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao gets to be a part of a whodunnit drama, a genre he is fond of. Apart from the genre, “Ekta Kapoor (with whom he started his career), a nicely written thriller with the right amount of humour and his character” are the reasons why he signed the film.

Rao plays a troubled guy Keshav with multiple layers to his personality in the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial. Having aced his role in films like Newton, Trapped and Shahid among others, it appears to be a cakewalk for the actor to portray the complexities of Keshav. But, it is not as it appears.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, 34-year-old actor Rajkummar Rao discusses the complexities of playing Keshav, the importance of a character’s length and the ongoing friction between actors and film critics among other things.

Excerpts from a conversation:

Q. You have done characters which affected you mentally and physically. You got yourself into the mindset of a terrorist too. How different was Keshav?

Keshav was also difficult. He is not a guy who you would easily understand. There is so much more to him than what meets the eye. Even with Kangana’s character, you don’t really know what’s going on in the mind. These characters are thinking of something else and saying something else. They are trying to prove each other wrong. So that was fun. About physical appearance, I thought I was getting a chance to look different in the first half and then you see a different personality of the same character in the second half. So, two different looks of the same guy is exciting.

Q. Kangana Ranaut is a great performer. She owns her scenes. Was there an effort from your end to hold your own in scenes where both of you share the screen?

That’s not how I see acting. It is not a competition for me. It is not a sports event where somebody has to win or lose. Acting is teamwork. It is about emotions. You are feeding off each other. You are reacting to somebody else’s lines or situation. So I never see acting as if ‘mujhe bhi kuch karna hai’. I just have to be honest towards my character and those lines.

Q. So, the length of your character is not a parameter to take up a project?

Not really. I have done characters which are probably not from the conventional league but still, I have got a lot of love for those characters. So, it doesn’t matter if I am the leading guy of the film, as long as it is the most interesting part of the film or there is a possibility that I can make it more interesting by bringing in something new. If the whole story and the character excites me, I have no issue with doing maybe slightly smaller parts than the lead ones.

Q. Recently, there has been a lot of friction between film critics, the makers and artistes. What is your take on the entire episode?

I take reviews very positively. I won’t say everybody’s review, but there are so many out there who I respect and understand. If it is in a constructive way then, of course, it helps you grow as an actor. Somebody is seeing your work from an outside perspective and then telling you this is what worked for them and this didn’t work for them. That’s how I see it. I read a lot of reviews of my films as well and most of the time I agree with what they’re (critics) saying.

Q. Kabir Singh has been mired in controversy for its glorification of stalking. Is there a necessity for a film to have a message or be morally right?

I think to each to his own. Like, I have certain ideologies and principles that I follow in all my characters. But there are no certain fixed rules to cinema that it has to be in a certain bracket. There are different genres. Entertainment is also one genre where you entertain people by telling a fictional story or sometimes you make a biopic or inspire people with films like Gully Boy. It depends on the kind of person making it and his or her ideologies. And if the censor is allowing them, they can make it. Then it’s up to us if we want to watch it or not and say good or bad things about it. I know what you’re saying, but the thing is it depends on your personal ideologies. Sometimes you connect with it or sometimes you don’t.

Q. Now there is Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, does this increasing competition affect you or the way you work?

Well, as I said earlier, I don’t see it as a competition. Everybody’s working. Everybody’s doing great work. I am happy with the way cinema is and the direction cinema has taken. There’s a shift. We all have seen it. So, I am happy with the fact that we are making content-driven stories now and people are respecting content. They are supporting and watching such films which are only working because of the stories they are telling. I think I get inspired when I watch a good film or a performance. I get inspired to work even harder.