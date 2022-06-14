Rajkummar Rao is fighting demons of his past in HIT The First Case. Watch teaser

Rajkummar Rao plays Vikram in the upcoming film HIT: The First Case. The makers of the action-thriller on Tuesday gave a glimpse into his character through an intense teaser.

In the teaser, a cop named Vikram is seen fighting demons of his past, and his current job keeps bringing back the traumatic memories. He gets panic attacks, thus hampering his work life.

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a police officer on the trail of a missing woman. The film, a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, HIT: The First Case is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. The thriller marks Rajkummar and Sanya’s first collaboration. They previously featured in Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo in different segments.

HIT: The First Case will release in theatres on July 15.