Rajkummar Rao is done with ‘one for them, one for me’ films: ‘Happy if only 3 out of 10 watch Shahid, Omerta’

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been associated with several films that deal with socially relevant issues, no longer feels the urge of balancing off-beat films and commercial films in his filmography. He is satisfied if his non-commercial films like Shahid and Omerta get only a few eyeballs.

In a recent interaction with Film Companion, while promoting his upcoming release Badhaai Do, Rao said, “nothing great gets unnoticed” and in today’s time, nobody knows which film will click with the audience. In his opinion, if a good film is not noticed upon its release, people will talk about it a year later. While saying this he quoted the example of the 2019 film Sonchiriya. He said, “So many people watched Sonchiriya later, and they loved it. I like Sochiriya a lot.”

The actor added that he is “done with calculating that one film for me and one for them. I am fine if out of 10 people only 3 have watched Omerta or Shahid. I know those three people loved it more than they love anything which has maybe done over 100 crores at the box office. I am happy with just those three people and talking to them.”

Rajkummar Rao plays a gay police officer in his next, Badhaai Do. He stars alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film.

Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do will release in the theaters on February 11.