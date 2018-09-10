Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta to team up again for social-comedy film, Turram Khan

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao’s last film Omerta had released earlier this year. Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao’s last film Omerta had released earlier this year.

After back-to-back critically acclaimed movies, the director-actor duo of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao has joined hands yet again, this time for a comedy film title Turram Khan. Mehta took to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, he wrote, “So finally a COMEDY! #TurramKhan. Makes me feel like I am debuting all over again! Back with my favourite @RajkummarRao & wonderful to be working with @NushratBharucha.” The film will be set in Uttar Pradesh. According to the makers, it is a social comedy.

The film marks the sixth collaboration between the director and actor who have won National Award for Shahid and went on to gain critical acclaim for Aligarh, Citylights and their last release, Omerta.

During the release of Omerta, Hansal Mehta had spoken exclusively to indianexpress.com and mentioned a comedy project which has been in the loop for a long time.

He claimed that comedy is a genre which is tough to write, “Both of us are absurdly funny. We keep telling each other that our humour should make it to the silver screen one day. But you see, humour and comedy are tough. They are genres which are tough to write. It needs a lot of discipline, and I need to find that.”

Turram Khan will be produced by Ajay Devgn. The film will also star Nushrat Bharucha. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time.

