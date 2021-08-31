Rajkummar Rao gets sweetest birthday wish from Patralekhaa: ‘Wish you outdo yourself in every character’

Actor Rajkummar Rao turned 34 on Tuesday, and among the countless wishes from colleagues and fans, the one by girlfriend Patralekhaa is the sweetest.

Posting a beautiful, love-filled picture of herself and Rajkummar, Patralekhaa wrote a birthday wish for her beau and also thanked him for supporting her through the grief of her father’s passing away. Patralekhaa lost her father earlier this year.

“Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao You know what you mean to me.I always wish that you out do yourself in every character that you play because I know that’s what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you,”

Patralekhaa wrote, adding a sentence in Hindi, “Baaki baatein Instagram per nahi, ghar per (Rest of the things at home, not on Instagram).” Rajkummar Rao replied to the post, writing, “I love you.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first worked in Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama Citylights. They have been dating ever since. The couple often dedicates posts and photos for each other. This Valentine’s Day, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa spoke to indianexpress.com about their relationship.



“As a couple, both of us truly believe that the secret to a happy relationship is to share responsibilities so that no one person is overburdened or has to compromise. I want both of us to excel in our career, and nothing should hold us back. I do laundry. I even help with other household chores. Patra does travel to different locations for her shoots, and I support her thoroughly. Being an actor myself, I understand her nature of work and I will never let her compromise on her career,” Raj had said in the interview.