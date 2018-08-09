Want to produce films one day, tell some stories that I want to tell: Rajkummar Rao

Looks like Rajkummar Rao is keen to go behind the screen and venture into production in future. Looks like Rajkummar Rao is keen to go behind the screen and venture into production in future.

Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in Fanney Khan, has some exciting projects lined up, including Stree, Mental Hai Kya and Made In China. And while his fans just cannot get enough of his acting chops, looks like the actor is keen to go behind the screen and venture into production in future.

“I want to produce one day when I have enough things to produce a film. I might tell some stories that I want to tell,” Rajkummar said in a group interview while promoting his upcoming film, Stree.

Production, however, will have to wait as Rajkummar has a lot on his plate already. After Stree’s release on August 31, the actor will begin shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s production, Made in China, co-starring Mouni Roy. Towards the year end, he is supposed to start working on Imli, his maiden venture with director Anurag Basu.

Imli will be Rajkummar’s third film with Kangana Ranaut after Queen (2014) and the upcoming Mental Hai Kya, which will release in February 2019.

Rajkummar Rao will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor in Stree.

“There’s a lot happening in the film. We are sure he (Basu) will create some magic,” Rajkummar spoke of Imli. About working with Kangana on Mental Hai Kya, he said while their equation has improved a lot in comparison to how it was during Queen, something that hasn’t changed is their shared passion for acting.

“When we did Queen of course we didn’t know each other that well. Then we met a lot at parties and events so now I know her much better and we are friends. The comfort factor is much better now.

“We understand each other really well now. I think the passion for acting from her side is also the same. She is still somebody who will deliver her best and will do anything to make a scene work,” he said.

Rajkummar is also set to reunite with his frequent collaborator and friend, director Hansal Mehta on reportedly two films. While the actor confirmed he would star in Swagat Hai, which will be directed by Hansal and also star his girlfriend Patralekha Paul, Rajkummar avoided confirming on the rumoured comedy film with his Omerta director.

“(It’s) too soon to talk about it,” he said.

