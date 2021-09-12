scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Rajkummar Rao’s HIT The First Case goes on floors

Rajkummar Rao has started shooting for his upcoming film HIT The First Case, which is a remake of a Telugu film. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

September 12, 2021
rajkummar rao HITRajkummar Rao's HIT The First Case is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title. (Photo: PR Handout)

Rajkummar Rao has started shooting for his upcoming film HIT The First Case. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title. The original film starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. While the Telugu film was produced by Telugu actor Nani in association with Prashanti Tipirmeni, the Hindi film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The Telugu version of HIT – The First Case marked the directorial debut of Sailesh Kolanu, who is also helming the Rajkummar Rao starrer.

 

On Sunday, Rajkummar, along with the filmmakers, gave muhurat shot for the film. Rajkummar shared a picture from the sets with a caption that read, “Life is all about contributing in making this world a better place.”

Earlier in a statement, talking about the role, Rao said, “It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju.” HIT’s plot focuses on a cop who is tracing a missing woman. The film will also star Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

Director Sailesh Kolanu had earlier shared that he wanted to cast someone who “can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance.”

“The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with him,” he said.

