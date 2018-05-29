Rajkummar Rao: Great experience working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao has his hands full with interesting projects this year. Rajkummar Rao has his hands full with interesting projects this year.

Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy with the way his Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Fanne Khan has turned out and says he had fun working with actors Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “Fanne Khan has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film. I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil Sir,” he told IANS.

Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release in June.

The film also stars National Award winner Divya Dutta and Karan Singh Chhabra in supporting roles. Fanne Khan will hit the theatres on July 13, 2018.

“I have some nice films like Fanne Khan, Stree, Mental Hai Kya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and some more. I am on the right path, I guess. The only thing I hope is I keep getting good stories, I don’t want that to go away. And for people to believe that I can do it,” Rajkummar said at an event earlier.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in horror comedy Stree in which he would be sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier this year, he also announced being part of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for the first time on-screen. And last but not the least, the Omerta actor has collaborated with Queen actor Kangana Ranaut for Mental Hai Kya, to be produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao has garnered rave reviews for his performances in every film. He entered filmdom with an interesting role in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and went on to cement his position in the industry with back-to-back powerful performances in films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Aligarh, CityLights, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton.

Asked how he gets a reality check in life, he said: “I don’t have to keep a check. I am very real.”

With inputs of IANS

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd