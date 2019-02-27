Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy titled Rooh-Afza

Toggle Menu
Rooh-Afza, starring Rajkummar Rao, marks the actor's second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after 2018 hit film Stree.

Rajkummar Rao also has Made in China and Mental Hai Kya in his kitty.

Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming horror comedy has been titled Rooh-Afza. The film, which marks the actor and the producer’s second collaboration after 2018 release Stree, revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so that it can possess brides.

“Even though the film is named after a refreshing summer drink, there is nothing sweet about Rooh-Afza,” Dinesh said in a statement.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film will also star Varun Sharma.

The film, which will be co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Fukrey franchise fame Mrighdeep Lamba, is set in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

While we already know about Rajkummar and Varun being a part of the film, the female lead is yet to be finalised.

Before the untitled horror comedy, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in another Maddock Films production Made In China, also starring Mouni Roy.

The actor also has Mental Hai Kya in his kitty.

