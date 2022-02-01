Rajkummar Rao says he likes to call Patralekhaa wife just for ‘fun’, shares how marriage has changed him

Rajkummar Rao married his girlfriend of 11 years Patralekhaa on November 15, 2021. The couple’s wedding pictures were everything beautiful. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance. Before becoming husband and wife, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa lived in together in Mumbai for several years. Rajkummar has now said that even after two months of wedding, they are still getting used to being husband and wife.

Though there has been no major change in their lives post-marriage, Rajkummar feels more complete ever since tying the knot with Patralekhaa. Talking about life has changed after his marriage, he told The Times of India that he feels more complete now, “Something changes on a subconscious level.” The Badhaai Do actor likes calling Patralekhaa ‘wife’ only for ‘fun’.

Rajkummar Rao shared his wedding pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

The actor also revealed it was the time that they spent together during the two lockdowns which made them decide that they want to tie the knot. “At that point, we thought that when we are so sure of spending the rest of our lives together, let’s just do this,” Rajkummar said about his decision about marriage.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar, who shared the screen in The Citylights, had a destination wedding in Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

Both the actors are each other’s biggest cheerleaders on social media. Recently, Patralekhaa promoted Rajkummar’s film Badhaai Do as she grooved on the film’s title track with him.

Badhaai Do is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 11.