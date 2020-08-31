Rajkummar Rao turns 36: Anushka, Ayushmann, Nushrratt and others wish the actor

Rajkummar Rao turned 36 today. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 36th birthday today. The National Award-winning actor has been receiving warm wishes from his friends and fans.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish Rajkummar on his birthday. She tagged him as “one of the finest actors.”

Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself and the birthday boy. The caption read, “Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. Have a good one badass babua.”

Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari also wished Rajkummar a very happy birthday on Instagram.

Nushrratt Bharucha said she “can’t wait to get on the floor with you once again! Have a blast!”

Nushrratt and Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Chhalaang.

Happy Birthday @RajkummarRao! Can’t wait to get on the floor with you once again! Have a blast! 🥳🎈 pic.twitter.com/rZot4SIkN6 — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) August 31, 2020

Wishing Rajkummar Rao on his birthday, Stree director Amar Kaushik wrote, “Bicky please, aise hi nachna aur nachana (Keep dancing the way you do)”

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi also wished Rajkummar on his birthday. She wrote, “You are the absolute best.”

Rakul Preet tweeted, “Happpppy happpy bdayyyy @RajkummarRao! Wishing you the happiest, healthiest year. You are a powerhouse performer and may you keep growing from strength to strength.”

Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Happy birthday @RajkummarRao. Everyone who wants to excel in anything can learn from your tremendous self belief. You are important, you are a flag bearer!”

Patralekhaa posted adorable photos of Rajkummar Rao with a caption that read, “Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart❤️ Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha🤣 #happybirthdayrajkummarrao”

Happy birthday @RajkummarRao keep shining bright always!!peace and happiness!!!🤗🌟🥂💃 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 31, 2020

Happy birthday Raju… I look upto your art… and you have my love for life 🤗🤗 @RajkummarRao — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) August 31, 2020

Farah Khan shared a selfie also featuring the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao .. sending u loads of love till we can meet again ♥️”

“Happiest birthday. Wishing all the love and happiness,” Katrina Kaif posted on Instagram stories.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies!”

