Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do went on floors on Tuesday. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)

Badhaai Do, a comedy drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, went on floors on Tuesday. The film is a sequel to the National Award winning hit, Badhaai Ho!.

Pednekar took to Instagram and shared an image from the first day of the shoot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

“Poori team ko #BadhaaiDo (Congratulate the entire team). To new beginnings!” the 31-year-old actor wrote.

Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterrr (2015).

The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho!.

Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar, who reportedly play a cop and a PT teacher, respectively.

Badhaai Ho!, the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy.

The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It won two National Awards: best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best supporting actress for Sikri for her role as the cantankerous matriarch who has a change of heart.