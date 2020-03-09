Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar to star in Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do is the sequel to Badhaai ho. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do is the sequel to Badhaai ho. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

The sequel to Bollywood family drama Badhaai Ho is in development. The film titled Badhaai Do will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Harshavardhan Kulkarni, known for helming Hunterrr, is directing the second installment.

Badhaai Do won’t share any story or characters with its predecessor. While Rajkummar Rao will play a cop in New Delhi, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as a school PT teacher. The film will be about their unlikely love story.

Confirming the news, Rajkummar tweeted, “Badhaai दो” It’s a reunion in many ways. Looking forward to our next one @jungleepictures after #BareillyKiBarfi. Excited to take this wonderful franchise fwd with @bhumipednekar & #HarshvardhanKulkarni @vineetjaintimes #AmritaPandey Written by #AkshatGhildial and @sumadhikary.”

Badhaai Ho starred Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra. It was helmed by Amit Sharma. Badhaai Ho was about an unplanned pregnancy of Priyamvada Kaushik (Neena Gupta) which causes embarrassment to her son Nakul Kaushik (Ayushmann). The story is about how he deals with the embarrassment and overcomes it.

It received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said in her review, “What’s refreshing is the thing between Rao and Gupta: both emit the lived-in spousal awareness of the long-married couple which only sometimes bursts into flames. They are sheepish when outed yet dignified, and I liked that the decision of what-to-do-with-the-pregnancy stays with the wife. And that age has nothing to do with desire. The smiles Kaushik Seniors exchange could teach the young ‘uns, Khurrana and Malhotra, both efficient, a thing or two about getting it on. Yes, mummy and papa can.”

