Rajkummar Rao begins shooting for Fanney Khan, loves Anil Kapoor’s energy on the set

Rajkummar Rao will star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rajkummar Rao will star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rajkummar Rao is surely experiencing the best phase of his life with back to back like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton. The actor, who is being lauded as one of the best actors of Bollywood in the present scenario, has started shooting for his next big project, Fanney Khan. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachcan and Anil Kapoor. Raj shared the information with a tweet and mentioned how he is loving the vibes on the sets, thanks to the energetic and ever green actor Anil Kapoor.

Rajkummar wrote, “Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set.” The actor, who recently bagged the Outstanding Achievement In Cinema award at the recently held Chicago South Asian Film Festival, will be romancing Aishwarya Rai in the film.

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta. An official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”, “Fanney Khan” is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film is scheduled for April 2018 release.

Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set. pic.twitter.com/HhDXqBO31X — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Rajkummar has other projects in his kitty. The actor has wrapped up Bose: Dead or Alive, a web-series produced by Ekta Kapoor. His film, Omerta directed by Hansal Mehta, is making rounds of international film festivals too and impressing the audiences yet again.

His recent outing, Newton, has been performing really well at the box office and has become the official entry to Oscars 2017. Beyond all this, the actor will be seen in his comedy-drama, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, starring Kriti Kharbanda.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd