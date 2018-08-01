Rajkummar Rao: Acting has made me beautiful

Rajkummar Rao, on Wednesday, bagged ‘Man of the Moment’ award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Rajkummar Rao, on Wednesday, bagged ‘Man of the Moment’ award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao feels that acting has finally made him beautiful as well. The actor has received many awards for his work in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Shahid. On Wednesday, he bagged ‘Man of the Moment’ award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Excited about it, Rajkummar said in a statement: “While I won several awards last year and this year for acting, I think acting has finally made me beautiful as well with this Vogue Beauty Award.”

“It means a lot. I would like to dedicate this award to my parents for all the support, encouragement and all the hardships that they have faced to make me who I am,” he added.

Rajkummar has films Fanney Khan, Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in his kitty.

In other news, Swati Semwal, who played Kriti Sanon’s friend Rama in Bareilly Ki Barfi, will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao once again in Fanney Khan. She says she will be seen in a bold and modern avatar.

“In Fanney Khan, I am playing the role of an upcoming actress. This character is very different from the sweet, girl-next-door character I played in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Here I will be seen in a bold modern avatar opposite Rajkummar Rao,” Swati said in a statement.

“It was fun working with Rajkummar again and being a part of a good film with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. You feel elated when you see your hard work paying off,” added Swati.

Swati is also a filmmaker. Commenting on her directorial project “Sameera – The Unusual – Unconditional Love Trilogy”, which released on Sony LIV on Monday, Swati said: “It is a short movie written and directed by me. I play the character of a Muslim painter named ‘Sameera’ who is in her late 20s and is deeply immersed in love with someone”. Produced by First Step Entertainment Capital Production, it stars Swati in the lead.

