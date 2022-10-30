Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor to reunite for Stree 2, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya to feature: Report

Amar Kaushik set a new trend with his horror comedy Stree in 2018, as filmmakers after that decided to try out the same genre with similar formats. While there has been much speculation about the sequel to Stree, till now, nothing has materialised. Nevertheless, according to a recent report, Amar Kaushik, who is busy with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, has locked the script for Stree 2. The first film featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and emerged as a blockbuster. Stree 2 will see them reunite.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Amar and his team of writers have been working on the script of Stree 2 for a while now, and they have finally agreed on a subject that takes forward the legacy of the first part. “They are well aware of all the expectations and hence, despite pressures from all ends to make a sequel, were in no hurry to make Stree 2.”

“The script has shaped up well and the team is now all set to take the film on floors early next year,” a source told the portal. The film is expected to go on floors in 2023. Apparently, Stree and Bhediya are part of the same ‘universe’. Varun Dhawan is expected to make an appearance in Stree 2, as eventually, the story of Bhediya leads to Stree 2. Not just this, producer Dinesh Vijan is making a vampire film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This is expected to kick off next year as well.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Bhediya, which stars Varun and Kriti Sanon, and will release on November 25.