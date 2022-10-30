scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor to reunite for Stree 2, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya to feature: Report

Amar Kaushik is reportedly crafting the entire horror-comedy universe, which began with Stree in 2018. Apparently, the upcoming release Bhediya will lead to Stree 2.

Varun DhawanVarun Dhawan to feature in Stree 2 (Photos: Varun Dhawan, Dinesh Vijan productions)

Amar Kaushik set a new trend with his horror comedy Stree in 2018, as filmmakers after that decided to try out the same genre with similar formats. While there has been much speculation about the sequel to Stree, till now, nothing has materialised. Nevertheless, according to a recent report, Amar Kaushik, who is busy with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, has locked the script for Stree 2. The first film featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and emerged as a blockbuster. Stree 2 will see them reunite.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Amar and his team of writers have been working on the script of Stree 2 for a while now, and they have finally agreed on a subject that takes forward the legacy of the first part. “They are well aware of all the expectations and hence, despite pressures from all ends to make a sequel, were in no hurry to make Stree 2.”

Also Read |Bhediya song Thumkeshwari: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon song is tailor-made for dance floor, Shraddha Kapoor adds charm

“The script has shaped up well and the team is now all set to take the film on floors early next year,” a source told the portal. The film is expected to go on floors in 2023. Apparently, Stree and Bhediya are part of the same ‘universe’. Varun Dhawan is expected to make an appearance in Stree 2, as eventually, the story of Bhediya leads to Stree 2.  Not just this, producer Dinesh Vijan is making a vampire film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This is expected to kick off next year as well.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Bhediya, which stars Varun and Kriti Sanon, and will release on November 25.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 12:12:32 pm
Next Story

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates: Tough test at Perth

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement