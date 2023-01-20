Rajkumar Santoshi says Salman Khan is not getting ‘good scripts’, reveals he wants to end Aamir Khan’s break from films

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, whose next film is Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, has spoken about collaborating with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The director opened up about working on scripts for the actors and also said that Salman is not getting ‘good scripts’.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Santoshi said that he respects Aamir a lot both as an actor and as a person. “I have the subject for a film. We were supposed to meet during Laal Singh Chaddha but then he announced that he is taking a break from films. Kisi din milunga toh sunaunga aur break jaldi khatam karneki koshish karunga (Someday if I meet him, I will narrate the script to him and I will try to end his break soon).”

Talking about Salman Khan, the director said, “Salman is a very good actor, but it is my personal opinion that he is not getting good scripts. Like Bajrangi Bhajjaan was a good script and he did a wonderful job. He deserves that, he deserves a good script. I have something and I am working on it. Woh toh har script mai suit ho sakte hai. Meri family Salman bhakt hai (Salman is suited for every script. My family loves Salman).”

Santoshi added that Salman should take up more challenging roles to keep the actor inside him alive.

Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at the box-office. The director said that he wants Shah Rukh’s film to succeed and added, “I want to see him very successful.”