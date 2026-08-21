Rajkumar Santoshi on Batwara 1947 earning 3x less than Aawarapan 2: ‘Will congratulate them’

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 clashed at the theatres, on August 14. As the films complete their first week in theatres, Awarapan 2 has emerged as a clear winner of the box office clash, earning 3 times more than the Partition drama. According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 39.87 crore in India after 7 days, while Emraan’s romantic drama has earned Rs 113.5 crore. Now, in a recent interview, Batwara 1947’s director Rajkumar Santoshi claimed that his film’s clash with Awarapan 2 didn’t affect its box office figures. He also opened up about Sunny playing a Muslim character in the movie.

‘I will congratulate them’

During a conversation with Money Control, Santoshi denied the rumours of the clash impacting the business of Batwara 1947. “Main mubarakbaad doonga (will congratulate them), I will say it again. Awarapan 2 has been liked, appreciated by the people and it is an excellent business. I really congratulate Emraan Hashmi, Mukesh Bhatt sahab, Vishesh Bhatt and his son. I congratulate the entire team of Awara 2,” he said.