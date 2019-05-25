After Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani visits Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were delighted to meet filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Like many other celebrities, Hirani stopped by to meet the Kapoors on his trip to New York.

Neetu Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram. Along with the photo, she wrote, “We both love and admire Raju so we’re super excited today !!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies !!! Exhilarating 🤩🤩🤩🤩#greatdirector #simple#lovehismovies.”

On Thursday, it was Karan Johar who spent some good time with Bollywood’s much-loved couple. He also shared a photo with them and mentioned his experience on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Deepika Padukone are some of the other celebrities who have visited Kapoor in New York recently.

The Kapoor and Sons actor has been in the city for cancer treatment for quite some time now. He shocked his fans with his tweet in September 2018 when he wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

Recently, he revealed he is cancer-free now as he told Deccan Chronicle, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.” His brother Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Rishi is cancer free now, but he first has to first complete his treatment before he can return back home.”