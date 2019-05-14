Rajkumar Hirani to lead jury of Malaysia Golden Global Awards

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been appointed the jury president of Malaysia Golden Global Awards.

The awards ceremony, which will be held on July 20, will mark the end of the third edition of the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hirani will be joined by South Korean cinematographer Kim Hyung-Koo, actor Cecilia Yip and directors Joko Anwar and Ho Yuhang in the jury.

The awards and the festival are organised by Malaysia’s Jazzy Group.

“(MIFFest) is the platform to distribute what Malaysian talent has to offer to a global audience. We know this is an exciting time to film and create films in Malaysia,” said Jazzy Group executive producer and MIFFest chairman Joanne Goh.

The festival was established in 2017 with the remit of screening international films to the domestic Malaysian audience while also promoting the country’s rising filmmaking talent.

The director has been keeping low after he was accused of sexual harassment by a female crew member of Sanju though he has denied the allegation.