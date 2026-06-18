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Rajkumar Hirani reveals 3 Idiots sequel plot: Rancho, Farhan and Raju face mid-life crisis
Rajkumar Hirani says the 3 Idiots sequel will revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju 15-20 years later as they navigate a mid-life crisis.
16 years after 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon, director Rajkumar Hirani has shared fresh details about the much-awaited sequel to the film.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Hirani revealed that he and longtime collaborator Abhijat Joshi are still developing the script for the follow-up, which will revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju years after audiences last saw them.
‘Still working on the script’
At the end of 3 Idiots (2009), Rancho (Aamir Khan) had settled in Ladakh as an innovative educator, Farhan (R Madhavan) had become a successful wildlife photographer, and Raju (Sharman Joshi) had found stability in his professional life.
Now, Rajkumar Hirani says the sequel will move far beyond their college days.
“I’m still working on that script. There is a lot of work left. It’s primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It’s not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?”
The original film struck a chord with audiences for its critique of India’s education system and its message about pursuing one’s passion rather than chasing conventional definitions of success. Its iconic phrase, “All is well,” became one of the most memorable catchphrases in Hindi cinema.
Asked whether the sequel would also carry a message, Hirani replied with a laugh, “Of course. A big one!”
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Aamir Khan confirmed 3 Idiots sequel
Reports about a sequel were confirmed earlier this year by Aamir Khan, who played Phunsukh Wangdu, also known as Rancho, in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots.
Speaking to Amar Ujala, Aamir said, “He (Hirani) is currently working on 3 Idiots 2. I heard the narration, and it has turned out well. There is still more work to be done on the script, but the story is very good. It has the same humour and an unusual story. It tells the story of the same ‘three idiots,’ but set 10 years later. This is one of the films I will be working on soon. I think it’s a beautiful story, and Abhijat and Raju have written it very well. So I am also waiting to do that and turn Phunsukh Wangdu once again.”
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel. It remains unclear whether other fan-favourite characters, including Omi Vaidya’s Chatur, Boman Irani’s Viru Sahastrabuddhe, Mona Singh’s Mona Sahastrabuddhe and Javed Jaffrey’s Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, will return.
About 3 Idiots
Released in 2009, 3 Idiots was a satirical coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written with Abhijat Joshi. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie grossed Rs 400.61 crore worldwide. Made on a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, it earned Rs 202.95 crore nett in India and became a nationwide sensation. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is also preparing for his streaming debut as showrunner with Pritam & Pedro, a JioHotstar series set in the world of cybercrime policing. The show stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani and Vikrant Massey.
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