Rajkumar Hirani reveals 3 Idiots sequel plot: Rancho, Farhan and Raju face mid-life crisis

16 years after 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon, director Rajkumar Hirani has shared fresh details about the much-awaited sequel to the film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Hirani revealed that he and longtime collaborator Abhijat Joshi are still developing the script for the follow-up, which will revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju years after audiences last saw them.

‘Still working on the script’

At the end of 3 Idiots (2009), Rancho (Aamir Khan) had settled in Ladakh as an innovative educator, Farhan (R Madhavan) had become a successful wildlife photographer, and Raju (Sharman Joshi) had found stability in his professional life.

Now, Rajkumar Hirani says the sequel will move far beyond their college days.