Rajkumar Hirani recalls being told Munna Bhai MBBS was a disaster: ‘What have you done?’

Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was a rather unconventional film for its time. In many ways, it still feels unconventional today. The very idea of casting Sanjay Dutt, then known primarily for his action-hero image, as an aspiring doctor in a comedy-drama was a bold gamble. Recently, Hirani reflected on the film’s journey during a conversation with Sanjay Arora.

Recalling the skepticism surrounding the project before its release, Rajkumar Hirani said, “I remember when the film was completed and we were holding a trial show. A few people had come to watch it, including a director. After seeing it, he told me, ‘What have you done? You’ve made a disaster. Sanjay Dutt is an action hero, and you’re making a film with him set in a hospital? And you’ve even shot the songs here. At least one song should have been filmed at a foreign location.'”

He further recalled the criticism over the film’s visual aesthetic. “He also said, ‘This should have been a colourful film. The characters should have been dressed in colourful clothes. What is this? You’ve put everyone in hospital uniforms.'”

In the same conversation, Rajkumar Hirani also spoke about the audience’s reaction on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ opening day. “We went to Gaiety Galaxy, and while entering the theatre, I asked the gatekeeper what the reaction to the film was like. He gave me a thumbs-down sign, and at that moment, my heart sank a little.”

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However, the filmmaker soon realised he had misunderstood the gesture. “When I went inside, I saw that the theatre was only about 50 per cent occupied. Then I realised that he meant the occupancy was low and that the show wasn’t housefull. As a ticket seller, that’s all that mattered to him. But inside, I could see that the audience was thoroughly enjoying the film.” Hirani added that he visited multiple theatres that night. By the evening, when he arrived at another cinema, he was greeted by a “Housefull” sign outside, signalling that positive word-of-mouth had begun to spread.

3 Idiots 2 in writing stage

While Munna Bhai M.B.B.S remains one of the defining films of Rajkumar Hirani’s career, another fan favourite from his filmography is 3 Idiots. Recently, the filmmaker also shared an update on the long-awaited sequel. In an interview with THR India, Hirani revealed that he and longtime collaborator Abhijat Joshi are still developing the script for the follow-up, which will revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju years after audiences last saw them.

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“I’m still working on that script. There is a lot of work left. It’s primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It’s not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?”