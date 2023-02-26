Rajkumar Hirani calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘complete charmer’, reveals how the actor preps: ‘He shoots videos of a scene…’

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethic. Hirani is working with the actor for the upcoming film Dunki, which is slated for a December release. Recently, he mentioned that apart from the fact that the actor has his script memorised in his head, he keeps everyone in his team happy around him, making Hirani wish that he had worked earlier with him. The filmmaker is returning to films after a gap of four years. His last release was Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which crossed over Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.

In an interview with India Today, Hirani said, “He (SRK) shoots videos of a scene at his home and sends them to me. There will be 15 ways of how he is going to do this. Before I go on the set, I know what he is going to do. Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours. He’s a complete charmer and has great control over the language. He surprised me completely by coming at 7 am to shoot.”

The director added, “He is also aware that I sleep early. Pooja [Dadlani] (Shah Rukh’s manager) tells him not to keep me up late. So, he calls me early. He keeps teasing me that by the time the shoot is done, he will have converted me. ‘Subah kaun uthta hai?’ (Who wakes up in the morning?) He keeps his team happy. They eat and party together. They are a big family for him. I wish I had worked earlier with him.”

Shah Rukh Khan announced that he is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki in April last year. The actor had shared a video which featured him and the director indulging in a banter about the collaboration. At the Red Sea International Festival last year, SRK had explained the meaning of Dunki saying, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story? It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi.”

SRK returned to the big screen after four years, with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone as well. The film has crushed several records and has crossed over to the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide, while crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India, in all languages.