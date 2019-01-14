Rajkumar Hirani sexual assault case: Dia Mirza, Vinta Nanda and others react

Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with the filmmaker on Sanju. After the accusation came to light on Sunday, Hirani issued a statement rubbishing the allegation.

Advertising

“I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation,” Hirani’s statement read.

Here is how Bollywood stars are reacting to the allegation against Rajkumar Hirani:

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, who has collaborated with Hirani in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju, told Pinkvilla that she is deeply distressed by the news. “I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known Raju Sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details,” the actor said.

Vinta Nanda

Without taking any names, Vinta Nanda tweeted, “The latest on #MeToo is so disturbing. Who is it that women can trust? Can’t deal with these words anymore – “At the outset, our client states that the allegations made against him are false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory.”

The latest on #MeToo is so disturbing. Who is it that women can trust? Can’t deal with these words anymore ” “At the outset, our client states that the allegations made against him are false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory,” — Vinta Nanda (@vintananda) January 13, 2019

Amardeep Jha

Veteran actor Amardeep Jha, who was seen playing Sharman Joshi’s mother in 3 Idiots and Anushka Sharma’s mother in PK, told Bollywood Life, “I’m shocked. I cannot even believe this. He was a man whom I used to look up to. On the sets, he used to be like a walking angel. After hearing the news, I have lost my mental peace. This is something that will be running in my head for so long.”

Also read: Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault, filmmaker denies allegation

Advertising

She further added, “I cannot pass any judgement on the girl but I strongly believe he cannot do this. But I really hope and pray that whosoever is the innocent his/her truth should be out and should get justice.”