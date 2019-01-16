Rajkumar Hirani is the most decent person: Javed Akhtar

After the likes of Boney Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Dia Mirza among others, it is veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar who has come out in support of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

Calling Hirani ‘most decent’, Javed Akhtar tweeted, “I had come to the film industry in 1965. After so many years if I am asked who are the most decent people you met in this industry over almost 5 decades, perhaps the first name that will come to my mind is RAJU HIRANI. G.B Shaw has said. ‘it is too dangerous to be too good'”.

The 56-year-old filmmaker who has made films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and others, denied the allegations in a statement.

“I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation,” Hirani’s statement read.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, actor Arshad Warsi said it was shocking for him to know about Hirani’s case. “I have known Raju for so many years. I have never seen him do one thing wrong. He is a thorough gentleman. He is a nice, sweet and hardworking person. It’s hard. It’s very difficult to believe. When I heard it, it was a shock for me just like everybody else. I couldn’t believe it. I still don’t, to be honest,” he said.

Echoing similar thoughts, Boney Kapoor told ANI that he doesn’t believe the accusations. “Rajkumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this. I don’t believe this allegation. He can never do something like this,” Kapoor said.

Actors Dia Mirza and Sharman Joshi, who have worked with Hirani, also stood by him and refused to believe anything being said about the filmmaker.