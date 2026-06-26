Why Rajkumar Hirani refuses to make Munna Bhai 3 despite having three scripts

For years, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been fielding the same question: When will the third Munna Bhai film happen? Hirani has repeatedly said that he has been working on the script and hopes to crack it soon. Yet, despite several attempts, the filmmaker admits he still hasn’t found the story that can live up to the legacy of the beloved franchise.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hirani revealed that while he has multiple ideas for the film, none of them are complete. “If you only want to see Munna Bhai up to the interval, I can make five films right now. Because I don’t have the story beyond that point.”

Explaining why he refuses to rush the sequel, he added, “Genuinely, I want to make one. Anyone else in my place might have said, ‘Just write any script, it will get a massive opening and make solid money.’ But I don’t want to do that. We made two great films; if I only cared about the money, I would have made four or five versions by now. It needs to at least match the standard of what we already have. That’s where I get stuck.”

Joining the conversation, Arshad Warsi, who played the iconic Circuit in the Munna Bhai franchise, revealed that there are several promising drafts already in place. “There are actually three pretty much unfinished scripts sitting there. And all three are genuinely better than most of the scripts I have ever heard—I am not kidding. Each one of them has elements that immediately grab your attention. The thoughts and the scenes are absolutely beautiful.”

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However, according to Arshad, each script is still missing one crucial piece. “It just lacks that one tiny connection, that one little piece of the jigsaw puzzle. Once that fits into place, we will be good to go. Otherwise, somewhere the ending is missing, or it’s not connecting smoothly. Eventually, he will find it.”

3 Idiots 2

While there is still no concrete update on Munna Bhai 3, Rajkumar Hirani recently shared an update on another much-awaited sequel from his filmography, 3 Idiots. In an interview with THR India, the filmmaker revealed that he and longtime collaborator Abhijat Joshi are still developing the script, which will revisit Rancho, Farhan and Raju years after audiences last saw them.

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“I’m still working on that script. There is a lot of work left. It’s primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It’s not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?”