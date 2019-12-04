Rajkumar Hirani to helm biopic on cricketer Lala Amarnath?

Rajkumar Hirani is said to be in talks to direct two sports projects. Rajkumar Hirani is said to be in talks to direct two sports projects.

Rajkumar Hirani is reportedly working on two scripts based on cricket. While one is said to be a biopic on cricketer Lala Amarnath bankrolled by Fox Star Films, the other one is being written by Abhijat Joshi.

A source close to the filmmaker revealed, “Rajkumar Hirani has been approached with 2 films based on cricket: a Fox Star film, the larger-than-life Lala Amarnath biopic that has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, while another cricket story is also being written by Abhijat Joshi. In the meanwhile, we hear Rajkumar Hirani himself is working on a web series and few other scripts. Let’s wait and watch which one goes on floor first!”

The news comes a day after Rajkumar Hirani along with several leading directors and writers of Bollywood met Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. The delegation also included Farah Khan, Anubhav Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anand L Rai, Vishal Bharadwaj, Juhi Chaturvedi, Monica Shergill, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Ashish Singh.

Farah shared a photo on her Twitter account with the caption, “A fabulous evening with @reedhastings CEO Netflix and an amazing community of fellow creators.. thank u @shrishtiarya for making this happen..”

Hirani’s last directorial was Sanju, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018. Based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, the film featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

