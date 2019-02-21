Film producer Rajkumar Barjatya passes away

Bollywood film producer Rajkumar Barjatya passed away at Mumbai’s Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday morning.

Sharing the news on Twitter, film trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote, “Terribly shocking news. Shri Rajkumar Barjatya passed away some minutes back at Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Can’t believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he’s gone!”

Rajkumar Barjatya of Rajshri Productions had bankrolled films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others. His last production venture Hum Chaar hit screens on February 15, 2019.

Rajkumar is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya.

More details awaited.