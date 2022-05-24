scorecardresearch
‘Rajiv Kapoor said I may be Raj Kapoor’s son but I have nothing’: Dalip Tahil reveals details, says nepotism debate is futile

Rajiv Kapoor's last film, Toolsidas Junior, released on Netflix on Monday. The film, which also stars Dalip Tahil, would have marked his return to the movies after 30 years.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 11:58:10 am
dalip tahil rajiv kapoorDalip Tahil and Rajiv Kapoor have worked together in Toolsidas Junior.

Veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor, son of legendary Bollywood actor-director Raj Kapoor, passed away ahead of the release of his Toolsidas Junior. The film that started streaming on Netflix on Monday would have marked Rajiv’s return to the films after almost 30 years. He last appeared in the 1990 movie Zimmedaar. Recently, actor Dalip Tahil, who also stars in Toolsidas Junior, recalled his first meeting with Rajiv Kapoor on the film’s set. After their meeting, Tahil thought the entire debate around nepotism is futile.

Remembering the first meeting with Rajiv Kapoor on Toolsidas Junior set, Tahil shared how Kapoor’s hands were shivering when he first came for the shoot. He told Tahil that though he is Raj Kapoor’s son, he has ‘nothing’.

Also read |Rajiv Kapoor’s performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone: Ashutosh Gowariker

In an interview with The Times of India, Tahil shared, “When I met him for the first time, he told me, ‘everybody has forgotten me, I don’t have work as a director, or as an actor.'” The late actor, who was affectionately known as Chimpu, also shared with Tahil how he feels that “people don’t even know that I exist.”

After hearing these words from Kapoor, Tahil told Hindustan Times that he wondered, “I thought ‘what is all this talk about nepotism and aap kiske bacche hain (whose kid are you)? Here was Raj Kapoor’s son, Raj Kapoor the legend and he has not faced the camera for 30 years’.”

Also read |When Rishi Kapoor called relationship with brother Rajiv Kapoor ‘uneasy’

Rajiv Kapoor, the sibling of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, passed away on February 9, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Toolsidas Junior narrates the journey of a young boy who seeks to master the game of snooker to defend his father’s legacy after a humiliating loss.

