‘Rajinikanth showed up in a cab, asked for money because he didn’t have any’: KC Bokadia

Veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia, who has worked with Rajinikanth in five Hindi films, vouches for the Tamil superstar’s humility. He claims that it’s because of self-made and humble superstars like Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadhu Chief Minister Vijay that the Tamil film industry was able to sustain itself over the years. That’s because they went about their work without asserting their superstar personas.

“I’ve directed five films of Rajinikanth. There’s no one more simple than him,” said Bokadia, adding, “When he came to Mumbai from Chennai for one of our films, the production guy hadn’t reached the airport to pick him up. So, he came to our place in Juhu in taxi, even though he didn’t have any money with him. He said, ‘Please give me money because I need to pay the taxi.'”