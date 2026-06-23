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‘Rajinikanth showed up in a cab, asked for money because he didn’t have any’: KC Bokadia
Veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia, who directed Rajinikanth in Phool Aur Angaray, heaps praise on the Tamil superstar's humility.
Veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia, who has worked with Rajinikanth in five Hindi films, vouches for the Tamil superstar’s humility. He claims that it’s because of self-made and humble superstars like Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadhu Chief Minister Vijay that the Tamil film industry was able to sustain itself over the years. That’s because they went about their work without asserting their superstar personas.
“I’ve directed five films of Rajinikanth. There’s no one more simple than him,” said Bokadia, adding, “When he came to Mumbai from Chennai for one of our films, the production guy hadn’t reached the airport to pick him up. So, he came to our place in Juhu in taxi, even though he didn’t have any money with him. He said, ‘Please give me money because I need to pay the taxi.'”
He added that no other superstar would just hire a cab and show up for work, but instead would throw tantrums on why they weren’t received at the airport in the first place. “That’s why I tell actors of today that if you don’t respect your annadata, your God, then you won’t even realize when your time is over. We’ve seen many actors come and go,” Bokadia said on Hindi Rush’s YouTube channel.
“Actors like Bharat Bhushan have given jubilee hits, but their careers have ended,” he added, referring to the late actor, who began his acting career with Chitralekha in 1941. He went on to deliver several hits like Baiju Bawra (1952) and Mirza Ghalib (1954), but was relegated to character roles over time. He died in 1992.
“A career doesn’t end because of money. You should not hurt anyone in the industry, even if it’s a spotboy. We’re like a family. You should respect everyone because then God is kind to you,” said KC Bokadia, further quoting the examples of Rajinikanth and Vijay. “There’s no ego in Rajinikanth. He never abandoned his set. He and Vijay are the highest-paid actors there, but they’re both self-made. Today, he’s the chief minister of Tamil Nadu,” said the filmmaker.
Bokadia pointed out that unlike the superstars of that era, those today invest more in marketing and perception than their work. “Today, it’s all about marketing and perception. That’s why we’re not able to sustain. The more you save money, the more you’ll earn it. That’s in your control. If the industry starts saving money, it’ll remain alive,” added Bokadia.
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The veteran filmmaker first worked with Rajinikanth on the 1987 action film Insaaf Kaun Karega as a screenwriter. He then directed Rajinikanth in the 1991 blockbuster Phool Bane Angaray, 1992 action drama Tyagi, and 1993 crime action drama Insaniyat Ka Devta, which also starred Raaj Kumar and Vinod Khanna.
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