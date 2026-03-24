Rajinikanth reviews Dhurandhar 2 as he calls Aditya Dhar ‘box office ka baap’, director calls it the ‘biggest superstar moment’ of his life

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar made waves at the box office with its first part releasing in December 2025. With the success of Dhurandhar, expectations were high for its sequel, Dhurandar 2: The Revenge. The second part of Aditya Dhar’s film was released on 19th March, and since then, it has not just ruled the box office but also garnered praise from stalwarts across the industry. On Tuesday, Aditya Dhar also had the ‘biggest superstar moment of his life’ when superstar Rajinikanth praised Dhurandhar 2 on social media.
Rajinikanth praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer’s Dhurandhar 2 has been garnering lots of praise, and recently Rajinikanth also lauded the film. He wrote on X, “What a film …Dhurandhar2 !!! Aditya Dhar box office-ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every indian. Jai Hind.”
Responding to this appreciation, Dhurandhar’s director Aditya Dhar replied, “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring ‘entertainment’ with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry, and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.”
Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️⁰Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic.
So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like…
Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Jaya Prada, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, among many others have showered their love on Dhurandhar 2.
Many superstars down South also lauded Aditya Dhar’s directorial. Allu Arjun loved the ‘patriotism with swag’ that the film presented, while Nagarjuna shared that Dhurandhar 2 ‘blew his mind’. SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Vijay Deverakonda also lauded the film.
While the film’s first part went on to become the highest grosser of Hindi cinema, its sequel was also expected to start its box office trajectory on a high note. Right from its advance bookings, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to garner great numbers. With an impactful weekend at the box office, the film saw a dip in its collection on Monday. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 saw a 43.4 percent drop in its collection on day 5. So far, the film has earned Rs 519.12 crores net in India; its gross collection stands at Rs 619.76 crores. Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 829.76 crores.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, Dhurandhar 2 released in theaters on 19th March 2026.
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DISCLAIMER: This lighthearted entertainment report reflects public social media interactions and initial box office tracking; the figures cited are based on preliminary industry estimates and the opinions expressed are those of the individuals mentioned. This content is for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as financial or professional analysis of the film’s performance.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More