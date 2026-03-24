Rajinikanth reviews Dhurandhar 2 as he calls Aditya Dhar ‘box office ka baap’, director calls it the ‘biggest superstar moment’ of his life

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar made waves at the box office with its first part releasing in December 2025. With the success of Dhurandhar, expectations were high for its sequel, Dhurandar 2: The Revenge. The second part of Aditya Dhar’s film was released on 19th March, and since then, it has not just ruled the box office but also garnered praise from stalwarts across the industry. On Tuesday, Aditya Dhar also had the ‘biggest superstar moment of his life’ when superstar Rajinikanth praised Dhurandhar 2 on social media.

Ranveer’s Dhurandhar 2 has been garnering lots of praise, and recently Rajinikanth also lauded the film. He wrote on X, “What a film …Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office-ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every indian. Jai Hind.”

Responding to this appreciation, Dhurandhar’s director Aditya Dhar replied, “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring ‘entertainment’ with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry, and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.”

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth declares Aditya Dhar as ‘box office ka baap’ as Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 800 cr worldwide

Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️⁰Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic.

So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 23, 2026

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Jaya Prada, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, among many others have showered their love on Dhurandhar 2.

Many superstars down South also lauded Aditya Dhar’s directorial. Allu Arjun loved the ‘patriotism with swag’ that the film presented, while Nagarjuna shared that Dhurandhar 2 ‘blew his mind’. SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Vijay Deverakonda also lauded the film.

Also Read | Screen Academy unveils Chetak Screen Awards: Here are the nominees for the finest in film and OTT

Dhurandhar 2 box office

While the film’s first part went on to become the highest grosser of Hindi cinema, its sequel was also expected to start its box office trajectory on a high note. Right from its advance bookings, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to garner great numbers. With an impactful weekend at the box office, the film saw a dip in its collection on Monday. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 saw a 43.4 percent drop in its collection on day 5. So far, the film has earned Rs 519.12 crores net in India; its gross collection stands at Rs 619.76 crores. Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 829.76 crores.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, Dhurandhar 2 released in theaters on 19th March 2026.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This lighthearted entertainment report reflects public social media interactions and initial box office tracking; the figures cited are based on preliminary industry estimates and the opinions expressed are those of the individuals mentioned. This content is for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as financial or professional analysis of the film’s performance.