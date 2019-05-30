Toggle Menu
Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma and others attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma, Boney Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani among many others.

celebrities at oath ceremony
Rajinikanth, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar and many others were present for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi on Thursday was sworn in as Prime Minister of India for a second term. The event, hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was attended by 6000 guests which included opposition leaders, film personalities, industrialists, journalists and many others.

Among the film personalities, Rajinikanth attended the ceremony with wife Latha Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017, but he is yet to contest elections.

Rajinikanth at PM’s swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: APH images)

The ceremony was also attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Directors Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Abhishek Kapoor were in attendance. Producers Boney Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur also graced the prestigious ceremony.

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jeetendra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kapil Sharma, Kailash Kher and Divya Khosla Kumar were also present at the event.

shahid kapoor oath ceremony
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: APH images)
kangana ranaut
Kangana Ranaut spotted at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: APH images)

Kajal Aggarwal and Randeep Hooda were also invited for the ceremony but could not attend it. They shared their invitations on social media.

Apart from these celebrities, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, who have both won from the respective constituencies, were also spotted among the audience.

smriti irani
Smriti Irani takes oath as a cabinet minister. (Twitter/BJP4India)

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who won from Amethi, will be a minister in the new cabinet.

