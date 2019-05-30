Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma and others attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Narendra Modi on Thursday was sworn in as Prime Minister of India for a second term. The event, hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was attended by 6000 guests which included opposition leaders, film personalities, industrialists, journalists and many others.

Among the film personalities, Rajinikanth attended the ceremony with wife Latha Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017, but he is yet to contest elections.

The ceremony was also attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Directors Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Abhishek Kapoor were in attendance. Producers Boney Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur also graced the prestigious ceremony.

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jeetendra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kapil Sharma, Kailash Kher and Divya Khosla Kumar were also present at the event.

Kajal Aggarwal and Randeep Hooda were also invited for the ceremony but could not attend it. They shared their invitations on social media.

Apart from these celebrities, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, who have both won from the respective constituencies, were also spotted among the audience.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who won from Amethi, will be a minister in the new cabinet.