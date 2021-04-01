Rajinikanth honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

Rajinikanth has been honoured for his contribution to cinema. (Photo: Twitter/Prakash Javadekar)

Actor Rajinikanth has been honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award. Confirming the news, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar wrote, “Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic.”

The union minister also thanked the jury which comprised Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Subhash Ghai, Biswajeet Chatterjee and Shankar Mahadevan.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality…that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Rajinikanth had made his debut in the film industry with the 1975 K Balachander movie Apoorva Raagangal. Post this, he was primarily seen essaying ‘negative’ roles in films. Many films followed, but it was the 1995 release Baashha, wherein Rajini played a crime leader, that catapulted him further into the path of super stardom. A little more than a decade later, the artiste set a new benchmark in Indian cinema with his 2007 movie Sivaji, which was the third Indian movie to join the Rs 100 crore club at the time.

In his illustrious career, Rajinikanth has won four Tamil Nadu State Film awards. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2000, and was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2016. Besides this, Rajinikanth was given the Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 45th edition of International Film Festival held in Goa.

Apart from being an actor, Rajinikanth is also a producer and a screenwriter. In December, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to contest in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in 2020’s Darbar. He is currently filming his next, Annaatthe.