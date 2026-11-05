Rajinikanth feared his Bollywood career would turn out like Kamal Haasan’s, reveals KC Bokadia

Rajinikanth has long been regarded as a living legend, with several of his films turning into box-office phenomena, including the recent Jailer 2. However, during his active years in Hindi cinema, when two of his Hindi films had become box-office hits, the superstar reportedly asked a friend not to jinx his success, joking that his career might end up like Kamal Haasan’s. Producer KC Bokadia recently spoke to ANI, recalling the superstar’s humble nature and the qualities that have kept him relevant over the years.

Recalling his meeting with Rajinikanth after the success of their films Tyagi and Phool Bane Angarey, Bokadia said: “I have done five films with Rajinikanth. What more do you need to prove a flourishing career? Two of my films with Rajinikanth were superhits — Phool Bane Angarey and Tyagi. Tyagi is my career-best film.”