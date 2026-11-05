Rajinikanth feared his Bollywood career would turn out like Kamal Haasan’s, reveals KC Bokadia

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Rajinikanth has long been regarded as a living legend, with several of his films turning into box-office phenomena, including the recent Jailer 2. However, during his active years in Hindi cinema, when two of his Hindi films had become box-office hits, the superstar reportedly asked a friend not to jinx his success, joking that his career might end up like Kamal Haasan’s. Producer KC Bokadia recently spoke to ANI, recalling the superstar’s humble nature and the qualities that have kept him relevant over the years.
Recalling his meeting with Rajinikanth after the success of their films Tyagi and Phool Bane Angarey, Bokadia said: “I have done five films with Rajinikanth. What more do you need to prove a flourishing career? Two of my films with Rajinikanth were superhits — Phool Bane Angarey and Tyagi. Tyagi is my career-best film.”
He added: “After both the films, Rajinikanth called me to his home in Madras. I was accompanied by someone when I went there. When we went to his room, there was just one bed and a table where he was making us drinks. He is a very simple man. Devta, fakir aadmi hai. When I told him to sit and not make us drinks because he was a star, he told me, ‘Bokadia sir, don’t ask me to sit, otherwise my position will become just like Kamal Haasan’s.’”
Explaining the context of the remark, Bokadia said Rajinikanth was referring to Kamal Haasan’s return from Bollywood after his Hindi films failed to perform well.
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Although KC Bokadia and Rajinikanth eventually lost touch, the actor’s humility was evident when he reached out to the filmmaker again just two years ago.
Recalling the reunion, Bokadia said Rajinikanth readily agreed to appear in a small role in the Rekha-starrer Phool Bane Angarey, despite being a superstar.
“Rajinikanth was a very close friend of mine. His assistant called me after two years and told me, ‘Bokadia sir, whenever you come to Chennai, sir wants to meet you.’ When I went, they asked me where I was staying. They wanted to meet me wherever I was staying. I said, ‘Why all this formality? I will come to you.’ When we met, we hugged. We stayed mum for a few minutes. We didn’t know how to start a conversation. He then asked me, ‘Were you upset with me?’ I had no clue. He offered me money, but I said I wouldn’t take any money. We will do a film together,” he said.