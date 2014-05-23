Rajinikanth fans throng theatres as Kochadaiiyaan releases today

Kochadaiiyaan releases today. Kochadaiiyaan releases today.

Tamil superstar Rajnikanth‘s much awaited ‘Kochadaiyaan‘ hit the silver screens today across the country, making the actor first Indian film professional to appear in different formats of movie making.

The delayed release of the film is no way deterred the avid ‘Superstar’ fans from getting into frenzied celebrations as they poured milk over his posters and banners, danced to the music of percussion instruments and welcomed their ‘Thalaivar’s’ latest offering in all theatres, even as the actor himself promised a good offering.

Young and old turned up in good numbers in many theatres to watch Rajinikanth feature in a new avatar. The film released in nearly 2,000 theatres across the world in many languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Punjabi and Bhojpuri.

The multi-million flick, the first Indian film to be shot on motion-capture technology, stars Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, R Sarath Kumar and many others.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya has wielded the megaphone with double Oscar-winner A R Rahman scoring the music.

The movie released to a good opening, industry sources said. Earlier, advanced reservations had elicited good response.

By acting in the film shot on motion-capture technology, Rajinikant has come a long way from his humble debut in veteran filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke recipient K Balachander’s ‘Aboorva Ragangal’ (1975), making him probably the only Indian actor to star in all formats of movie-making–black and white, colour and motion capture.

