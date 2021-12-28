Rajinikanth applauds 83, calls it ‘magnificent’: ‘What a movie!’

South star Rajinikanth took to Twitter on Tuesday and applauded the Hindi film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 has been receiving praise from all quarters, and Rajinikanth too, appreciated the cast and crew’s efforts. He shared on Twitter, “#83TheMovie wow! what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …”

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, 83 chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they win their first World Cup in 1983. Playing Kapil Dev, Ranveer’s performance in the film has been universally applauded. 83 also stars Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

Veteran cricketer Ravi Shastri, who was a guest at Express Adda, shared with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, that 83 was by far his favourite cricket film. “Not because I was part of the team that won, I really had tears in my eyes when the film got over because it brought back so many memories,” he shared.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote in the review, “Some days are unforgettable. 25th June 1983 was not just the day when India won the world cup final for the very first time at Lords: that victory was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and how that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field. The next morning, banner headlines screamed ‘The Cup Is Ours’, and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes.”