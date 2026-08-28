‘Rajinikanth apologised’: Amrish Puri thought star was throwing his weight around, walked out

Amrish Puri’s son, Rajeev Puri, has spoken about the veteran actor’s close relationships with several Bollywood stars, including Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra. In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Rajeev also recalled an incident involving Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta that showed his father’s caring and protective nature.

Rajeev said Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn shared a particularly close bond with Amrish Puri and regarded him as a father figure.

“Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn considered him their dad. They were like sons to him. Sunny had so much love in his heart for Daddy and was emotionally attached to him. Sunny’s first few films involved a lot of work with Daddy, and Daddy was also a very close friend of Dharamendra ji.”

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Rajeev also spoke about his father’s association with Ajay, who worked with Amrish Puri in his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante. The 1991 film marked Ajay Devgn’s entry into Hindi cinema, with Amrish playing his on-screen father.

“And then with Ajay, Daddy did Ajay’s first film, Phool Aur Kaante,” Rajeev said.

He added that his father shared warm relationships with several other actors, including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav.

Rajeev said Sunny and Ajay would often remember his father whenever they passed by the family home.

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“I have seen many times that whenever Sunny or Ajay leave from here, they always turn and look at our home and pay their respects to Daddy. They must have so many memories in their hearts. So, it feels nice.”

He refused a film with Rajinikanth because he thought he was throwing his weight around. Amrish returned from Chennai and told the producer he was not comfortable working with him. However, Rajinikanth apologised and they then did films together. “They worked in a film called Thalapathi and he was fond of him.”

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Priyanka Chopra ‘considered Amrish Puri her guardian’

Rajeev also recalled Priyanka Chopra’s association with his father, saying the actor had offered her guidance during the early years of her career.

“Priyanka Chopra considered Amrish Puri as her guardian. I remember, in the initial stages of her career, she received a lot of advice from Daddy. She used to take advice from him because Daddy liked to guide young actors and actresses whenever he was asked for advice. And his advice was always very, very valuable.”

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According to Rajeev, Priyanka and her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, had visited the Puri family home because of Dr Chopra’s friendship with Amrish Puri and for guidance about the film industry.

“Priyanka Chopra and her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, came home because Dr Ashok Chopra was a good friend of Daddy. They thought Daddy was a good guide for them in the film industry, and so they came over.”

When Amrish Puri gave Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta his vanity van

Rajeev also shared an anecdote from the sets of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, in which Amrish Puri worked alongside Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. The 2001 film starred Salman Khan, Rani and Preity, with Amrish playing Kailashnath Malhotra.

According to Rajeev, Rani and Preity were left without a vanity van on the set after theirs did not arrive. When Amrish noticed them waiting, he immediately offered them his own.

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“Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta were both very fond of him. They were doing a movie called Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Daddy had his vanity van standing there, but there was no other vanity van. Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta’s vanity van hadn’t come, or something had happened.”

“When Daddy came out of the vanity van, he saw them and asked, ‘Where is your van?’ They said, ‘Our van hasn’t come yet.’ Daddy got very angry with the producers and said, ‘Use my vanity van until the other one comes.’”

Rajeev said his father was particularly conscious about ensuring that the women around him were comfortable and safe.

“Daddy was very chivalrous. He used to always make sure that all the women around him were looked after. He made sure that everyone was comfortable and everyone was safe.”

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After giving Rani and Preity his vanity van, Rajeev said Amrish chose to sit outside under an umbrella rather than disturb their privacy.

“Daddy opened an umbrella and sat outside. When those two girls came out, they asked him, ‘Why did you sit here?’ He said, ‘You are inside, so I am comfortable here.’”

Rajeev added that his father did not want to intrude on their space and was perfectly willing to sit outside in the heat.

About Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri remains one of the most memorable actors in Indian cinema. While he became synonymous with iconic villains, most notably Mogambo in Mr India, his career included a wide range of acclaimed performances.

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His extensive filmography included Nishant, Manthan, Ardh Satya, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Virasat and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He also played the memorable Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Amrish Puri died in 2005 at the age of 72.