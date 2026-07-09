Rajesh Sharma not out of danger after insect bite on Prabhas set: film body demands probe

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma’s reported medical emergency after an alleged insect bite on the set of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauji has now drawn the attention of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which has demanded an immediate investigation into the incident. As reported earlier, Sharma was bitten by an insect while filming at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. He is said to have travelled back to Kolkata before seeking medical treatment. Reports further claimed that the actor remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger, with the infection spreading.

In the wake of the incident, AICWA has appealed to the Telangana government to conduct an “immediate, impartial and transparent investigation” into the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s medical emergency. The association has also urged that the producer bear the actor’s medical expenses and called for strict legal action if any negligence is established. The statement, issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, on X, questioned the handling of the situation and sought clarity on the events that unfolded on set.

“The incident raises several critical questions. If Mr. Rajesh Sharma’s condition became so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad’s leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent?”

Highlighting broader concerns over working conditions in the film industry, the association added, “The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences.”

Calling for a formal inquiry, AICWA further stated, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority.”

The association also stressed the need for accountability, saying, “If any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible. No individual or production house, irrespective of the scale or budget of the film, should be exempt from accountability. AICWA further demands that the producer and production house bear the complete cost of Mr. Rajesh Sharma’s medical treatment and ensure that he receives the best possible medical care until his full recovery.”

Date: 08 July 2026 PRESS STATEMENT AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation into the Sudden Illness of Actor Rajesh Sharma During the Shooting of Prabhas’ Upcoming Film Fauji at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep concern… pic.twitter.com/osBW9ro8PM — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) July 8, 2026

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What happened to Rajesh Sharma?

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Sudipa Chatterjee shared a health update on behalf of Sharma’s family through an Instagram statement, detailing how the incident allegedly took place. “Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite.”

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The statement further said, “Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria.” It added, “More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg.”

About Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma is one of Hindi cinema’s most accomplished character actors, with a career spanning acclaimed films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, Ishqiya, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and several others. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla.