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Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite on Prabhas’ set: ‘Not out of danger’
According to an update shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma remains under close observation and is still not out of danger as the infection has spread.
Rajesh Sharma, known for his performances in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, Special 26, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, and several others, has been hospitalised after reportedly suffering an insect bite while shooting for Prabhas’ upcoming film. The veteran actor, who is widely known for his character roles, is currently under observation at a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal.
‘Not yet out of danger’
Actor Sudipa Chatterjee shared a health update on behalf of Sharma’s family through a statement on Instagram. The statement detailed the sequence of events, saying, “Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention.”
However, around six hours later, Sharma began experiencing intense pain in his right leg and his health started deteriorating. “Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria,” the statement read. It further added, “More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg.”
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The family also shared an update on his medical condition, citing Dr Avijit Bhattacharya. “The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area. According to Dr Avijit Bhattacharya, it is too early to make any definite assessment. Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger,” the statement said. It further added, “Doctors are monitoring him carefully, as there is concern that complications could lead to the formation of a blood clot, which, if it travels to the lungs, could become life-threatening.”
The note concluded by thanking the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum, Sharma’s friends and well-wishers, and Prosenjit Chatterjee for their support. “On behalf of Rajesh Sharma’s mother and the entire family, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us,” it read.
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The statement did not specify whether the incident took place on the sets of Prabhas’ upcoming films Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, or Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rajesh Sharma, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar.
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