Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite on Prabhas’ set: ‘Not out of danger’

Rajesh Sharma, known for his performances in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, Special 26, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, and several others, has been hospitalised after reportedly suffering an insect bite while shooting for Prabhas’ upcoming film. The veteran actor, who is widely known for his character roles, is currently under observation at a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal.

‘Not yet out of danger’

Actor Sudipa Chatterjee shared a health update on behalf of Sharma’s family through a statement on Instagram. The statement detailed the sequence of events, saying, “Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention.”