Rajesh Kumar shares why Sarabhai cast did Satish Shah’s pind daan; says ‘he’d be happiest seeing Rakesh Bedi’s Dhurandhar love’

When Satish Shah passed away in October last year, it came as a shock to the entire film and television industry. Many gathered for his funeral, followed by a heartfelt prayer meet where friends and colleagues celebrated the actor’s lively spirit—he was known for truly living life king-size. Now, Rajesh Kumar, who worked with him on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has revealed that the cast came together to perform pind daan for him, as he and his wife had no children.

‘Satish Shah was full of warmth’

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Rajesh said, “He was incredibly lively—full of life. He never let his physical ailments reflect in his behaviour or his work. He was on dialysis and had undergone a kidney transplant, but he never showed irritation or frustration. He lived his life king-size. He was deeply inspired by one of our greatest actors, Shammi Kapoor, who too went through physical struggles later in life but never let it overshadow his spirit. Satish sir shared a close bond with him, and I think he consciously chose not to let his weaknesses show. He never let anyone feel the problems he was facing. Even four days before his passing, when I spoke to him, he was cheerful, playful, and full of warmth.”