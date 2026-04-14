After saying he has only Rs 20 lakh debt left, Rajesh Kumar reveals he sold his car, prefers to use public transport: ‘People see me as bechara’

Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in the much-loved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently shared that he has only 10-15% of his Rs 2 crore loan left to repay. In a new interview, Rajesh shared that he sold his car, not because of any financial troubles, but because he doesn’t like wasting time in the Mumbai traffic, and likes to use public transport. The actor had switched to farming during the Covid pandemic, but his initiative didn’t succeed as the actor didn’t understand the intricacy of the endeavour by his own admission, leading him to accruing debt.

In a chat with Aftab Puntoo on his YouTube channel, Rajesh said that when people saw him taking an auto rickshaw earlier, they saw him as a “bechara”. “When I shared that I have taken up farming, went bankrupt… And during that time, when people saw me taking an auto rickshaw, they would say, ‘Bechara, he can’t afford a car, he is taking an auto’. Now, when I take an auto, after working so much, they call me ‘down to earth’,” he shared with a laugh.

He said that this wasn’t about owning a car, as he sold his car because of the traffic in Mumbai. “I sold my car because of traffic. I only use local transport. Even for shoots, I take Ola or Uber. I prefer that, I prefer Rapido,” he said. When asked if he gets recognised by any of the drivers who are driving him, he said, “Then he takes a selfie. Even auto drivers take selfies.”

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‘No ego in taking public transport’

Rajesh said that his point is to get to his destination and the “mode of transport could be anything.” When asked if there was “any ego” that stops him from doing this, he laughed and said, “Pagal hai kya (Are you mad?)”

“My upbringing tells me that convenience is more important. Show off is another thing. Even if I buy an expensive car, I will be stuck in the same traffic.”

Rajesh said that he uses the metro quite often as it is close to his house. When asked if he ever gets spotted by fans, he said, “That’s not a problem. People come up to you, talk to you, take pictures. They do that at the airport too. So how is metro any different? Even if you are abroad, people from the Indian community recogise you, take pictures. That’s the perk of your job.” He concluded by saying, “You should stop giving so much importance to yourself. You should be happy. Inner happiness is the best way.”

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Rajesh Kumar’s sisters moved back to India to help with farming business

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Rajesh said that most of his financial problems are now over and shared, “I’m out of that financial cycle now. Only about 10–15% of the debt remains. Soon, I am going to surprise people with something new—still related to farming, but something unique.” He added that his sisters, who had high paying jobs in Finland and the US, have now moved back to India and are helping him in his farming business as they want him to focus on acting.

“After I became obsessed with agriculture, my sisters—who have been citizens of the US and Finland for the past 25 years—decided to join me. Around my 50th birthday in January this year, my elder sister, who is four years older than me, resigned from her job in America and flew down to India. That was her birthday gift to me. She came to Bihar and told me, ‘You take a backseat and focus on acting, I’ll handle farming here.’ Because of her, my younger sister also resigned and said she would join us in March,” he said.

About Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh first shot to fame with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. However, in the years after that, he faced severe financial losses because of his organic farming business. He had previously shared with Dainik Bhaskar that at one point, he actually set up a vegetable cart outside his son’s school and sold vegetables. “That was also when my EMIs began bouncing. Credit card agents started coming home. I had accumulated a lot of debt. We had to leave the farm and walk away,” he said. The actor had said that it took time for him to understand farming and its intricacies.

Rajesh was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains a personal account of navigating financial hardship and debt. While the narrative is shared for inspirational purposes, please note that personal financial journeys vary, and the experiences mentioned do not constitute professional financial or investment advice.