Rajesh Kumar’s Rs 2 cr debt is down to Rs 20 lakh, actor says his sisters left high-paying jobs abroad to join his farming business

Rajesh Kumar, best known as the iconic Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, made headlines a few years ago when he stepped away from acting to pursue farming. Leaving behind the comforts of the industry, the actor returned to his hometown in Bihar, experimenting with organic farming—launching an app, attempting to sell organic produce, and even setting up a vegetable cart outside his son’s school at one point. He had previously revealed that he had a debt of Rs 2 crore. While Rajesh has since returned to acting—without giving up on his passion for farming—he recently revealed a surprising development: his sisters, who have been settled in the US and Finland for over 25 years, have quit their high-paying jobs to join him in farming.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rajesh shared, “I’ll tell you a very funny incident. After I became obsessed with agriculture, my sisters—who have been citizens of the US and Finland for the past 25 years—decided to join me. Around my 50th birthday in January this year, my elder sister, who is four years older than me, resigned from her job in America and flew down to India. That was her birthday gift to me. She came to Bihar and told me, ‘You take a backseat and focus on acting, I’ll handle farming here.’ Because of her, my younger sister also resigned and said she would join us in March.”

However, the transition hasn’t been without challenges. “Now they call and complain about not getting proper internet in our village,” he said. “We are still on 2G connectivity. When they approached officials, they were told it would take a long time for 5G to reach.”

In the same conversation, Rajesh also opened up about the financial struggles he faced while trying to scale his farming venture. What began as a passion project—supplying fresh, organic vegetables to friends—eventually led to losses of over Rs 2 crore. Reassuring fans, he said, “I’m out of that financial cycle now. Only about 10–15% of the debt remains. Soon, I am going to surprise people with something new—still related to farming, but something unique.”

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Earlier, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Rajesh had revealed that he had rented 20 acres of land in Palghar in 2019. His initial efforts suffered a major setback when over 15,000 saplings were destroyed in an unexpected flood. “That area had never seen flooding before, but that year, heavy rains wiped out everything. It was a very rough start,” he recalled, adding that three of his attempts at farming failed. “Eventually, I set up a small table outside my son’s school and started selling vegetables. That was also when my EMIs began bouncing. Credit card agents started coming home. I had accumulated a lot of debt. We had to leave the farm and walk away,” he said.

Reflecting on that difficult phase, he added, “At one point, I had just Rs 2,500 in my bank account while I was in the UK for a shoot. I travelled back and forth twice during those 24 days, but I couldn’t even bring back chocolates for my kids.”

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Disclaimer: This article shares personal reflections on grief and the health journey of a public figure for informational and tribute purposes. While the narrative mentions medical conditions like kidney transplant and heart attack, it is intended for storytelling and should not be taken as professional medical advice.