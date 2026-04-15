‘Frustrated’ Rajesh Khanna turned to alcohol after facing failure, Amitabh Bachchan chose a masterclass in survival: Prem Chopra

Rajesh Khanna may have left us, but stories of his meteoric rise and painful struggle with stardom’s decline remain timeless. Often hailed as Hindi cinema’s first true superstar, his dominance was unparalleled—but, like many legends, it proved fleeting. With the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan and the seismic success of Zanjeer (1973), the industry witnessed a dramatic shift. Over time, Bachchan became the new face of Hindi cinema, and Rajesh Khanna’s films began to falter at the box office. This transition, as many close to him observed, was not easy for Khanna to accept. It reportedly pushed him into denial and deep frustration. Veteran actor Prem Chopra, one of his closest friends in the industry, recently reflected on this difficult phase, noting how Rajesh Khanna struggled to come to terms with no longer being the reigning superstar.
‘Rajesh Khanna couldn’t digest his failure’
In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Prem Chopra spoke candidly about the actor’s downfall. When Lalwani mentioned Khanna’s comeback phase with films like Avatar, Sautan, and Thodi Si Bewafai, Chopra admitted, “Yes, but in between, he messed it up a little.”
Asked whether Khanna ever opened up about his fading stardom, the veteran actor said, “Not really. He never discussed it. But I could feel it—it was difficult for him to digest failure, to accept that position after being at the top. He was frustrated. He couldn’t take it.” He added that Khanna’s drinking worsened during this period, calling it a common pattern among actors who struggle to accept changing tides: “They either turn to alcohol or end their lives.”
Prem Chopra then drew a telling comparison between Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting how the latter adapted to change. “The major difference is that Amitabh Bachchan accepted that he was no longer the sole lead carrying films on his shoulders. He embraced character roles, and excelled in them. Every role he takes on now stands out.”
‘Amitabh Bachchan came back from setbacks due to hard work’
He also pointed to Big B’s resurgence through television with Kaun Banega Crorepati after he lost everything as his company ABCL went bankrupt and work dried up. Despite facing financial setbacks, including the collapse of his company ABCL, Amitabh Bachchan rebuilt his career with persistence and humility. His comeback, including roles in films like Mohabbatein, is often cited as a masterclass in reinvention.
The actor recalled that while there were different accounts of how Big B landed Mohabbatein, what stood out was his dedication: “He is extremely hardworking. He arrives on set before time and immerses himself in his characters. Such actors keep evolving and continue to achieve more.”
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The rise and fall of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna’s rise, meanwhile, remains the stuff of legend. After Aradhana (1969), he delivered an unprecedented streak of 15 consecutive hits, with producers lining up outside his home. His fan following was nothing short of hysteria—fans wrote letters in blood and even symbolically married his car. But this frenzy was short-lived. With Zanjeer in 1973, audiences shifted from romantic heroes to the “angry young man” archetype embodied by Amitabh Bachchan. The changing tastes left little room for Rajesh Khanna’s brand of romantic cinema, and as his films began to underperform, his personal struggles deepened.
In an interview with Lehren in the 90s, Rajesh had accepted that he was envious of Bachchan’s success while calling it a matter of pride, “He started working with me in Anand and now he has reached such great heights of fame. I not only congratulate him but also only wish the best for him. Always happy to see him grow. I envy him that he started with us and has come a long way. It’s a matter of great pride for me and everyone in the industry.”
DISCLAIMER: This reflection on the career transitions and personal struggles of cinema legends is for informational and entertainment purposes. It highlights the emotional challenges and lifestyle patterns, such as alcohol use, often associated with the high-pressure nature of stardom and professional decline. This content does not constitute professional psychological or medical advice.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
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