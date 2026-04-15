‘Frustrated’ Rajesh Khanna turned to alcohol after facing failure, Amitabh Bachchan chose a masterclass in survival: Prem Chopra

Rajesh Khanna may have left us, but stories of his meteoric rise and painful struggle with stardom’s decline remain timeless. Often hailed as Hindi cinema’s first true superstar, his dominance was unparalleled—but, like many legends, it proved fleeting. With the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan and the seismic success of Zanjeer (1973), the industry witnessed a dramatic shift. Over time, Bachchan became the new face of Hindi cinema, and Rajesh Khanna’s films began to falter at the box office. This transition, as many close to him observed, was not easy for Khanna to accept. It reportedly pushed him into denial and deep frustration. Veteran actor Prem Chopra, one of his closest friends in the industry, recently reflected on this difficult phase, noting how Rajesh Khanna struggled to come to terms with no longer being the reigning superstar.

‘Rajesh Khanna couldn’t digest his failure’

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Prem Chopra spoke candidly about the actor’s downfall. When Lalwani mentioned Khanna’s comeback phase with films like Avatar, Sautan, and Thodi Si Bewafai, Chopra admitted, “Yes, but in between, he messed it up a little.”

Asked whether Khanna ever opened up about his fading stardom, the veteran actor said, “Not really. He never discussed it. But I could feel it—it was difficult for him to digest failure, to accept that position after being at the top. He was frustrated. He couldn’t take it.” He added that Khanna’s drinking worsened during this period, calling it a common pattern among actors who struggle to accept changing tides: “They either turn to alcohol or end their lives.”

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Prem Chopra then drew a telling comparison between Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting how the latter adapted to change. “The major difference is that Amitabh Bachchan accepted that he was no longer the sole lead carrying films on his shoulders. He embraced character roles, and excelled in them. Every role he takes on now stands out.”

‘Amitabh Bachchan came back from setbacks due to hard work’

He also pointed to Big B’s resurgence through television with Kaun Banega Crorepati after he lost everything as his company ABCL went bankrupt and work dried up. Despite facing financial setbacks, including the collapse of his company ABCL, Amitabh Bachchan rebuilt his career with persistence and humility. His comeback, including roles in films like Mohabbatein, is often cited as a masterclass in reinvention.

The actor recalled that while there were different accounts of how Big B landed Mohabbatein, what stood out was his dedication: “He is extremely hardworking. He arrives on set before time and immerses himself in his characters. Such actors keep evolving and continue to achieve more.”

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The rise and fall of Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna’s rise, meanwhile, remains the stuff of legend. After Aradhana (1969), he delivered an unprecedented streak of 15 consecutive hits, with producers lining up outside his home. His fan following was nothing short of hysteria—fans wrote letters in blood and even symbolically married his car. But this frenzy was short-lived. With Zanjeer in 1973, audiences shifted from romantic heroes to the “angry young man” archetype embodied by Amitabh Bachchan. The changing tastes left little room for Rajesh Khanna’s brand of romantic cinema, and as his films began to underperform, his personal struggles deepened.

In an interview with Lehren in the 90s, Rajesh had accepted that he was envious of Bachchan’s success while calling it a matter of pride, “He started working with me in Anand and now he has reached such great heights of fame. I not only congratulate him but also only wish the best for him. Always happy to see him grow. I envy him that he started with us and has come a long way. It’s a matter of great pride for me and everyone in the industry.”

DISCLAIMER: This reflection on the career transitions and personal struggles of cinema legends is for informational and entertainment purposes. It highlights the emotional challenges and lifestyle patterns, such as alcohol use, often associated with the high-pressure nature of stardom and professional decline. This content does not constitute professional psychological or medical advice.