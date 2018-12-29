On Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary, Akshay Kumar thanks the late actor for ‘giving’ him Twinkle

On the birth anniversary of late Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna, his daughter and writer-actor Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter to share a heartwarming post about her father.

Sharing a black-and-white image of Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle tweeted, “As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me…#NowAndForever.” Interestingly enough, Twinkle shares her birthday with her father.

As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me…#NowAndForever pic.twitter.com/Ky5JBPkR5J — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2018

Not only Twinkle Khanna, but husband and Hindi film star Akshay Kumar took to Instagram as well to share a birthday post about his father-in-law.

Akshay shared a photo featuring Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle and Dimple Kapadia. The image’s caption read, “While growing up I’d heard fascinating tales of his superstardom, never imagining one day I’ll marry his fascinating daughter…thank you for giving me this precious one❤️ Happy birthday to both of you 😘😘.”

Addressed as the first superstar of the Hindi film industry, Rajesh Khanna had worked in over 100 films as the solo lead and had starred in 15 consecutive solo blockbusters from the period of 1969-1971. Rajesh Khanna had made his debut with the film Aakhri Khat in 1966.

Rajesh Khanna passed away in July 2012.