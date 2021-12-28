Rajesh Khanna biopic to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, Farah Khan in talks to direct

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi on Tuesday gave the fans of legendary Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna a special gift. On the eve of the latter’s 79th birth anniversary, Nikhil announced a biopic on Hindi cinema’s original superstar.

For the movie, Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights of Gautam Chintamani’s bestselling book, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna. The biopic will reportedly be helmed by director Farah Khan, who will also script it along with Gautam Chintamani.

Speaking about the ambitious project, Nikhil said, “Yes, I’ve acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star, and I’m in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That’s all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I’ll be happy to share because I’m really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna’s story to the big screen.”

Farah Khan, on her part added, “Yes I have read Gautam’s book and it’s very fascinating. It’s definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more”.

Rajesh Khanna entered films with Chetan Anand directorial Aakhri Khat (1966). He soon shot to superstardom and went on to deliver blockbusters like Aradhana, Ittefaq, Sachaa Jhutha, Kati Patang, Aan Milo Sajna, Anand, Dushman, Amar Prem, Bawarchi, Daag, Namak Haraam and many more.