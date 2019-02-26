Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar join PM Narendra Modi biopic

Actors Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar have joined the star cast of PM Narendra Modi biopic. While Rajendra Gupta will play PM Narendra Modi’s father in the film, details about Yatin Karyekar’s role are still under wraps.

The first look of the characters was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi’s father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi.”

Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi’s father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh… Official look: pic.twitter.com/xlFFoOuY5F — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi is an Omung Kumar directorial starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. The film also stars Boman Irani as Ratan Tata, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah and Prashant Narayanan as the antagonist.

While actor Zarina Wahab will be seen playing PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi in the biopic, television actor Barkha Bisht will be seen as his wife Jashodaben.

“A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Shri Narendra Modi,” producer Sandip Ssingh had said earlier in a statement.

At the poster launch of the film, Vivek Oberoi had said, “I pray that at the end of the journey, I become a better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personality and qualities on screen is an incredible challenge. I want all your blessings to complete this incredible journey.”