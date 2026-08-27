Rajeev Siddhartha-Kirti Kulhari have been dating for over a year: ‘Met at the right time’

Actors Rajeev Siddhartha and Kirti Kulhari have been sharing pictures of each other on social media, but never explicitly opened up about their relationship. In a recent interview, Rajeev, who was last seen on Musafir Cafe, shared that they have indeed been seeing each other for over a year. He shared that they first met on the set of Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please back in 2017, but started dating much later.

During a conversation with The Times of India, Rajeev recalled that they started talking only during the last leg of the final season, which released in 2025. “Perhaps we had to go through our individual journeys before we could meet at the right time,” he said.