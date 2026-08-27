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Rajeev Siddhartha-Kirti Kulhari have been dating for over a year: ‘Met at the right time’
Actor Rajeev Siddhartha recently got candid about his relationship with actor Kirti Kulhari. They have been dating for a year and a half.
Actors Rajeev Siddhartha and Kirti Kulhari have been sharing pictures of each other on social media, but never explicitly opened up about their relationship. In a recent interview, Rajeev, who was last seen on Musafir Cafe, shared that they have indeed been seeing each other for over a year. He shared that they first met on the set of Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please back in 2017, but started dating much later.
During a conversation with The Times of India, Rajeev recalled that they started talking only during the last leg of the final season, which released in 2025. “Perhaps we had to go through our individual journeys before we could meet at the right time,” he said.
‘Bonded over love and spirituality’
He spoke about sharing their lives as public personalities and said, “If we feel like sharing something, we do. Ultimately, we just want to live a normal life.” Rajeev then opened up about their common interests becoming an important part of their relationship “People may think they understand what an actor’s life is like, but only an actor truly knows how uncertain, exciting and, at times, difficult it can be,” he said.
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He shared that they are both in the entertainment industry for the “right reasons” and said, “We bonded over acting and spirituality, and both remain a big part of our conversations.”
‘We respect each other’s space’
While Rajeev Siddhartha and Kirti Kulhari have been in a relationship for around a year and half, they continue to respect each other’s space. “If I ask her for advice, she gives it to me, and vice versa. Because of my theatre background, I enjoy rehearsing my lines irrespective of the project, even when I’m driving, walking or in the market. She sometimes tells me to relax, and I take that advice too,” he expressed.
For Rajeev, a relationship is also about retaining a sense of self while being available for the other person through the ups and downs of life. “You can’t look for completeness in another person. You have to be complete within yourself, and perhaps only then can you find someone who is right for you.”
Kirti Kulhari made her relationship with Rajeev official on Instagram in January 2026. Since then, they have been sharing adorable social media posts on various occasions.
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